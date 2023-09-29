Vodafone Fiji closes money loop to Vanuatu

Vodafone Fiji Head of Vodafone eCommerce and Digital Payments Shailendra Prasad.

Vodafone Fiji and its partners in Vanuatu have extended their Pacific E-commerce initiative whereby students can now remit funds from Vanuatu to Fiji.

Vodafone Fiji Head of Vodafone eCommerce and Digital Payments Shailendra Prasad says the initiative is an extension of the feature which was launched earlier this year, whereby students could remit funds from Fiji to Vanuatu.

Vodafone Fiji Head of Vodafone eCommerce and Digital Payments Shailendra Prasad says yesterday’s launch is closing the loop to enable M-Vatu users in Vanuatu to send money to M-PAISA mobile wallet in Fiji, directly from their phones.

Article continues after advertisement

“The service will greatly benefit the many Vanuatu students, who are studying at USP and other universities in Fiji. So their family can send money across, especially if they need it for an emergency, it is a 24 by 7 by 365 days a year service. It’s also convenient because it is directly from your mobile phone.”

Prasad says an added feature of the service is that the exchange rate conversion happens in real-time.

According to Prasad, the transaction is processed in real time basis, meaning the receiver gets the money almost instantly.

He says it is a game-changer in terms of enabling cross-border payments and remittances in the Pacific Islands.