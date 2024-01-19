Visitor arrival inches close to a million

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

The visitor arrivals for 2023 reached a new high of 923,740.

The figures released by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics represent an increase of 46.1 percent compared to 2022.

It also represents an increase of four percent in visitors compared to the previous record of 894,389 in 2019.

The December visitor arrivals totaled 82,820, an increase of 10.8 percent compared to 74,748 in November.

The highest number of arrivals was recorded in July, followed by June and September.

Australia remains the largest market, contributing 46.7 percent of arrivals last year, followed by New Zealand with 23.8 percent.

734,153 visitors came to Fiji for holidaying, over 70,000 visited friends and relatives, 21,988 for business purposes, and 103,320 visited Fiji for other reasons.