Business

Twitter works with news sites to tackle disinformation

| @BBCWorld
August 3, 2021 12:38 pm
[Source: BBC]

Twitter will collaborate with two of the largest international news providers, Reuters and the Associated Press, to debunk disinformation on its messaging site.

The news agencies will help Twitter give more context and background information on events which create a high volume of tweets.

Twitter hopes this will counteract the spread of misleading information.

There has been renewed pressure to remove false content from the platform.

Twitter said the partnership will enable it to ensure accurate and credible information is rapidly available “when facts are in dispute”.

Currently, when large or rapidly growing conversations happen on Twitter that may be noteworthy or controversial, Twitter’s Curation team finds and promotes relevant context from reliable sources in order to counter potentially misleading information posted by users.

