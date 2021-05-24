Tourism supports ‘NO JAB NO JOB’ stance

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association is supportive of the government’s recent announcement on the vaccination requirement.

Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says the announcement supports the tourism industry’s reasoning that with vaccinated staff and safer workplaces, they keep people, communities, and customers safe.

FHTA has maintained this industry-supported stance since vaccines were first approved to protect the populace from Coronavirus.

Lockington says their members remain keen to support the logistical efforts of getting their staff fully vaccinated, with many tourism operators already confirming fully vaccinated staff numbers.

While initially proposing policy requirements to support tourism industry employers requiring vaccinations as a safety measure, the recently announced mandatory requirement has been welcomed by the Association as this will simplify the process.

Lockington adds our tourism industry has been at the forefront of adapting to new COVID-safe protocols and the pro-vaccination efforts by encouraging staff to be vaccinated.

Lockington is urging all eligible citizens regardless of employment status to get vaccinated in the national interest.

FHTA reiterates tourism’s full support for the current vaccination exercise which is reflected in the West has the highest uptake of vaccines so far with 67% having received their first jabs and 15% their second jabs.