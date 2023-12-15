TotalEnergies Fiji Launches Sustainable and Innovative

Mehmet CELEPOGLU, Vice President, TotalEnergies Oceania and South East Asia (Middle) with TotalEnergies Marketing Fiji Team, invited partners and employees during TotalEnergies Waila station Café Bonjour inauguration. [Photo: Supplied]

TotalEnergies Marketing Fiji inaugurated its containerized Café Bonjour concept at two service stations in Fiji – TotalEnergies Waila in the Central Division and TotalEnergies Navutu in the Western Division.

The innovative concept, which is a first for TotalEnergies in the country, aims to provide customers with a convenient and fresh

experience to enjoy food and coffee while they refuel their vehicles or take advantage of other services at the stations.

“This new concept of containerized Café Bonjour demonstrates TotalEnergies’ commitment to continuous innovation and enhancing customer experience,” said Mehmet CELEPOGLU, Vice President, TotalEnergies Oceania and South East Asia. “We are confident that this

new addition will be well received by our customers in Fiji.”

Café Bonjour is a concept that offers customers a variety of food and beverage options, including freshly brewed coffee, pastries, sandwiches and fast food.

There are currently 18 Café Bonjour in Fiji, out of a total of 34 TotalEnergies service stations.

These latest containerized Café Bonjour with strategic outdoor settings are highly visible from the road and offer customers a view of the Wash and lube bays, perfect for customers who wish to keep an eye on their vehicles.

This novel concept is also a testament of TotalEnergies’ commitment to sustainability.

The cafés are constructed from repurposed shipping containers.

In addition, the TotalEnergies Navutu container café has solar panels to provide solar energy for its operations.

The cafés are also designed to be modular, providing flexibility in terms of scalability and mobility, and hence are ideal for expanding the Café Bonjour concept to other potential TotalEnergies service stations in the future.



Mehmet CELEPOGLU, Vice President, TotalEnergies Oceania and South East Asia (Middle) with Dennis Cuaycong, managing director of TotalEnergies Marketing Fiji (right), Station Dealer -Philp Gock (right), Staff, invited partners and employees during TotalEnergies Navutu Bonjour Café inauguration.[Photo: Supplied]

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at TotalEnergies,” said Dennis Michael CUAYCONG, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing (Fiji) Pte Ltd. “Our containerized cafés are a sustainable solution that aligns with the principles of circular economy where

materials are kept in use for as long as possible.

Converting the shipping containers not only can reduce the volume of waste generated, it also means less new construction materials and

energy are required, lowering the environmental impact.”

In addition to the Café Bonjour, both the TotalEnergies Waila and TotalEnergies Navutu service stations also offer a Bonjour Shop, Quartz Auto Service and Wash concepts, making them a convenient one-stop shop for TotalEnergies customers who need to refuel, wash and

service their vehicles while they grab a bite to eat.