Taveuni business owners call for more police presence

Several businesses in Naqara, Taveuni are calling for more police presence and protection following two fire incidents and one burglary almost two weeks ago.

Venus Enterprises Owner Michael Prasad says he has been running his business in Naqara for 26 years now and this is the first time they have come across an arson case like this.

Speaking to FBC News, Prasad says with the incidents happening during curfew hours, it’s a wake-up call for police to strengthen their operation in Naqara.

“When the curfew hour starts, it looks like the curfew is for us, and it’s more freedom for drunkards. Naqara is the business community, the center of Taveuni. We need more police presence at night. At 11pm when we go indoors, there’s no police. Let’s put it this way, there were no police before the incident in Naqara. They drive through at night maybe one or two times but I think Naqara needs police presence because it’s the shopping area. We need to be protected.”

Internet Shop owner Neelam Kumari says after the fire incident, Police need to set up a checkpoint in Naqara during curfew hours to ensure the safety and security of businesses.

“It happened during curfew hours and during that time there were no police. So, we need more police during curfew hours so they can look after our business and they can patrol.”

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says they have taken all the concerns from the business communities on board – adding police checkpoints are set up daily and activities reported back.

He adds they will continue conducting visitations to business and religious communities.