Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Disregard vaccine misinformation: Church leaders|39 new cases with warning for two areas|Vaccine administration resumes in Nadi|Health professionals losing their morale: Dr Fong|Fijians urged to update careFIJI app|Domestic movement commences|More vaccines arrive from Australia|More police officers test positive, Nasinu station decontaminated |We don’t get involved says NZ|Police begin charging people for breach of isolation|Families finding it difficult to sustain themselves|COVID threatens child labour elimination progress|Outrigger Resort to be a quarantine facility|NGO’s join hands to assist needy families|HA closes as a precaution|Religious leaders urge Fijians to vaccinate|Police continues with random testing for officers|MOH has enough capabilities says Dr. Tudravu|Dr Tudravu puts death claims to rest|Majority of arrests for breach of curfew linked to alcohol|Sawani village ceases movement until further notice|SCC staff receive first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine|Deluxe The No.1 Pte Ltd provides online shoe shopping|Vaccine target population readjusted, 38% already first jabbed|Double digits continue for COVID-19 infections|
Full Coverage

Business

Survivor production injects millions to our economy

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 11, 2021 12:20 pm

Film Fiji through its famous Survivor Series over the past five months contributed an estimated $22 million to Fiji’s economy.

Chief Executive, Ramiro Tenorio says this is a good indication that our film industry is striving to retain viability and productivity post-COVID period.

“Although we had tremendou interest of production this year. At this point we have review case by case, given the outbreak situation.”

Article continues after advertisement

Production and Logistics Executive, Jone Robertson, says the Survivor which was shot in the Mana and other islands in the Mamanucas have also been a source of employment for locals.

“The production over a period of time have employed approximately 406 locals over the five months period. Some of these locals range from experts in the production filed in Fiji. Others range from villages and other communities within the Mamanuca.”

Film Fiji is in constant contact with the government and overseas film producers, in an effort to boost the productivity of the industry once the border restrictions are lifted.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.