Survivor production injects millions to our economy

Film Fiji through its famous Survivor Series over the past five months contributed an estimated $22 million to Fiji’s economy.

Chief Executive, Ramiro Tenorio says this is a good indication that our film industry is striving to retain viability and productivity post-COVID period.

“Although we had tremendou interest of production this year. At this point we have review case by case, given the outbreak situation.”

Article continues after advertisement

Production and Logistics Executive, Jone Robertson, says the Survivor which was shot in the Mana and other islands in the Mamanucas have also been a source of employment for locals.

“The production over a period of time have employed approximately 406 locals over the five months period. Some of these locals range from experts in the production filed in Fiji. Others range from villages and other communities within the Mamanuca.”

Film Fiji is in constant contact with the government and overseas film producers, in an effort to boost the productivity of the industry once the border restrictions are lifted.