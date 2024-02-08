Support propels Kadavu Bakery owners to success

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A couple in Kadavu is now the proud owner of Goodness Investment Bakery in Galoa Village.

Alumita Tuila and her husband Navitalai Veitala received support through the Coalition Government’s Human Resource Development Programme under the Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs & Communications securing $10,000 in funding.

Additionally, the FDB’s Women Entrepreneurs Loan Package contributed an extra $5,000.

The bakery was officially opened by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and SMEs Manoa Kamikamica.



This financial help boosted the bakery’s production with Tuila now baking close to 40 loaves per batch in three daily cycles serving 150 households with freshly baked bread.

In just two weeks of operation, the business earned over $7,000, allowing the prompt repayment of the $5,000 loan from the FDB.

The success of the couple’s bakery goes beyond making money as they’ve also become employers in the village contributing to local economic growth.

Kamikamica acknowledged their hard work and acknowledged the significant progress in overcoming business challenges, especially in the distant village of Galoa.

The Minister also highlighted Tuila’s inspiring journey proving that determination can overcome any obstacle.

Encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs, he pointed out the government’s assistance avenues including grant programs and financing options like the FDB’s loan packages for small businesses.

The Ministry also provides various business training programs helping turn creative ideas into profitable business ventures.