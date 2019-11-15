Business
S&P 500 closes lower as COVID-19 resurgence casts a shadow on sentiment
Reuters
June 20, 2020 10:15 am
The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday after an up-and-down session as investors weighed spiking cases of COVID-19 and Apple Inc’s announcement of fresh store closures against anticipated stimulus and continued economic recovery. [Source: Reuters]
The S&P 500 ultimately settled in the red, along with the blue-chip Dow, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed modestly higher.
“You’ve got these dueling forces with Fed stimulus and the consumer spending again on one side, and on the other side the resurgence (of COVID-19) in pockets of areas around the globe,” said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts.
Apple Inc announced it is temporarily shutting some stores again in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina and North Carolina, which have seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent days.