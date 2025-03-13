Shreedhar Motors launches New Ford

Shreedhar Motors has launched the new Ford Territory, a mid-size SUV.

This is part of its efforts to expand Ford’s presence in Fiji’s automotive market.

Speaking at the launch event, Shreedhar Motors CEO Arvin Narayan says the company remains focused on introducing new models to cater to customer demand.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the Ford Territory was selected after a review at a dealer meeting in Thailand last year, where the vehicle was physically inspected and found to be suitable for the Fijian market.

Narayan says that an initial shipment of 15 units arrived in Fiji last week, with additional units expected in the coming months.

He adds that the first unit had already been sold and delivered to a customer.

The CEO says Ford continues to introduce new technology and designs that meet customer needs while ensuring affordability, with the Ford Territory offering high specifications, innovative design, and modern features.

Narayan says the vehicle’s high ground clearance, stylish exterior, and advanced dashboard instruments make it a competitive option in the SUV segment.

He also acknowledged the role of corporate buyers, including HFC Bank, ANZ, Vodafone, EFL, Telecom, and the Public Rental Board, in boosting Ford’s market share in Fiji.

Narayan says last year Ford achieved record sales, driven by the introduction of next-generation models like the Ranger and Everest and they plans more launches, including potential Ford releases in 2026.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.