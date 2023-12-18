Rising root crop prices cast shadow on Christmas feasts

It seems Christmas will not come cheap for many families this year, especially for those planning a lovo feast.

The prices of root crops are soaring, and unfortunately, some farmers and vendors have little choice but to maintain these high prices.

Farmer Isireli Dakunimata says they find themselves at a crossroads, facing the harsh reality that negotiating a reduction in the costs of root crops appears to be a non-option.

“We have to consider all factors; the cost of weedicides has gone from $8 to now $20 to $30 per gallon, and transportation is also very high. To transport a sack of produce now costs us $3 and above, whereas before we usually paid just $1. We have to consider all these expenses and set our prices accordingly.”

Dakunimata highlights yet another factor contributing to the surge in prices – the migration of farmers from rural to urban areas.

He says this significant shift is further influencing the current price dynamics.

“More farmers are moving to the city, and this means there are only a few suppliers. So, what I foresee this year is that a small pile of cassava or dalo can cost a lot because we are trying to meet the demand as well.”

Market vendor Torika Ranadi says they are purchasing goods at high costs from suppliers.

She emphasizes that there’s no way they can avoid attempting to make a profit in these circumstances.

“This week we have to sell a bundle of dalo for $40-45. Last week, we were selling it at $60 a bundle. Come Christmas, we know the prices will go even higher because suppliers are selling to us at very high prices, so we have no choice.”

Some other market vendors express the toll these implications are taking on them.

Meanwhile, as we inch closer to Christmas, there’s a collective hope that circumstances will change, ensuring that plans for a lovo feast are not cancelled due to the soaring prices.