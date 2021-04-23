Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Bus operators consider shutdown|Businesses investigated for price gouging|Villages implement lockdown|Getting fresh produce costly for vendors|LIVE COVID-19 briefing soon|Police monitor peoples’ movement in containment zones|Private practitioners told to be humane|Bus driver expresses disappointment|Psychological support critical for those in isolation|Church calls on members to support the COVID-19 fight|PDF activates response plan|Political leaders call for united front in light of COVID situation|Parliament precincts closed|Makoi case cause of concern for Health Ministry|Ministry vaccinated 10 percent of the targeted population|Move around with valid reasons or get arrested|Non-essential businesses to close|Containment zones to protect Fijians|Four new cases of COVID-19|Civil Servants to work from home|Agro-marketing arrangements re-implemented|FNPF relief for those who can’t access workplaces|Fiji’s Test-positivity in good position|Vendor prays for friends in confinement area|Small breaches mean more work for health teams|
Full Coverage

Business

Restaurants provide additional service

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 26, 2021 4:05 pm

The Grills Restaurant in Laucala Bay, Suva is attracting a good number of customers through its e-commerce sales system.

Manager, Vimal Kumar says the system was to be implemented later this year but has been fast track due to COVID-19 and the lockdowns.

Kumar says they launched the new services last Wednesday to maintain the COVID-19 protocol by the Health Ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

“It just so happen that we have to kind of bring it in now and generally we have customers all around Suva who have been placing their orders very regularly, and we’ve done over 100 delivery since the last couple of days. We started on Wednesday.”

Kumar says when making orders online customers provide their mobile numbers for the staff to confirm the order.

Meanwhile, Fijian fast-food giant Wishbone says their three outlets in the Central Division are sharing the load of home deliveries.

Finance Manager, Jabeem Kamlesh says the Suva outlet is being tasked to serve business houses while the other two take care of home deliveries.

“We are doing home delivery but it will be from our Centerpoint and Sports City branch and in the city we are concentrating on business houses. If they need to do their office deliveries, we will be doing that.”

These Restaurants say practical measures have also been implemented to safeguard customers and employees during delivery.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.