Restaurants provide additional service

The Grills Restaurant in Laucala Bay, Suva is attracting a good number of customers through its e-commerce sales system.

Manager, Vimal Kumar says the system was to be implemented later this year but has been fast track due to COVID-19 and the lockdowns.

Kumar says they launched the new services last Wednesday to maintain the COVID-19 protocol by the Health Ministry.

“It just so happen that we have to kind of bring it in now and generally we have customers all around Suva who have been placing their orders very regularly, and we’ve done over 100 delivery since the last couple of days. We started on Wednesday.”

Kumar says when making orders online customers provide their mobile numbers for the staff to confirm the order.

Meanwhile, Fijian fast-food giant Wishbone says their three outlets in the Central Division are sharing the load of home deliveries.

Finance Manager, Jabeem Kamlesh says the Suva outlet is being tasked to serve business houses while the other two take care of home deliveries.

“We are doing home delivery but it will be from our Centerpoint and Sports City branch and in the city we are concentrating on business houses. If they need to do their office deliveries, we will be doing that.”

These Restaurants say practical measures have also been implemented to safeguard customers and employees during delivery.