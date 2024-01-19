Record-breaking tourist numbers fuel optimism

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

The record-breaking visitor arrival of 923,740 will have positive and flow-on effects throughout the economy.

This has been highlighted by Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington.

Lockington says the influx of tourists is expected to translate into a substantial boost for Fiji’s economy.

She adds that this will also lead to increased spending in various sectors, contributing to a robust economic ecosystem.

“I’m sure the whole of Fiji will find out what this has meant in terms of foreign exchange earnings, the taxes that come through the industry, and the supply networks that are connected to the industry, and how that is obviously going to contribute to the economy overall.”

Lockington says they are taking note of the positive developments, with discussions underway on how to sustain and build upon this momentum.

Meanwhile, the December visitor arrivals totalled 82,820, an increase of 10.8 percent compared to 74,748 in November.

The highest number of arrivals was recorded in July, followed by June and September.

Australia remains the largest market contributing 46.7 percent of arrivals last year followed by New Zealand with 23.8 percent.