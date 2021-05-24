Qantas stand downs 2,500 staff over Sydney lockdown

Qantas says it will stand down 2,500 staff as a lockdown in Sydney impacts air travel across Australia.

The furlough – affecting pilots, crew and airport workers – will last for at least two months, the airline said.

Qantas said it would pay staff until mid-August, after which they could apply for government support payments.

Since June, fresh COVID outbreaks have forced most Australian states to reimpose restrictions.

The highly contagious Delta variant has forced lockdowns in several cities and some state border closures.