PS for Sugar suggests award for best performing mill

A suggestion has been put forward by the Permanent Secretary of Sugar to give an award to the best performing mill this season.

Yogesh Karan says the Labasa Mill which has been crushing for two weeks recorded an average of 12.3 tonnes of cane per tonne of sugar (TCTS).

However, Karan says he has been told this morning that they are adjusting the TCTS to drop to 10.0.

The PS Sugar says this is impressive and has challenged other mills to compete in lowering the TCTS.

“So similarly I want this same rivalry when you are competing with your TCTS with the other mills, I see the General Manager for Labasa Mill smiling. So that will bring fantastic competition among us and let’s see which mill does best this year perhaps FSC CEO Graham Clarke you should put an award for best performing mill.”

Meanwhile, the Labasa Mill has managed to crush 26,748 tonnes of cane in the past two weeks.

As of yesterday, 1,766 tonnes of sugar has been produced and 370 tonnes of molasses.