Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

PS for Sugar suggests award for best performing mill

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 23, 2020 4:45 pm
Yogesh Karan says the Labasa Mill which has been crushing for two weeks recorded an average of 12.3 tonnes of cane per tonne of sugar (TCTS).

A suggestion has been put forward by the Permanent Secretary of Sugar to give an award to the best performing mill this season.

Yogesh Karan says the Labasa Mill which has been crushing for two weeks recorded an average of 12.3 tonnes of cane per tonne of sugar (TCTS).

However, Karan says he has been told this morning that they are adjusting the TCTS to drop to 10.0.

Article continues after advertisement

The PS Sugar says this is impressive and has challenged other mills to compete in lowering the TCTS.

“So similarly I want this same rivalry when you are competing with your TCTS with the other mills, I see the General Manager for Labasa Mill smiling. So that will bring fantastic competition among us and let’s see which mill does best this year perhaps FSC CEO Graham Clarke you should put an award for best performing mill.”

Meanwhile, the Labasa Mill has managed to crush 26,748 tonnes of cane in the past two weeks.

As of yesterday, 1,766 tonnes of sugar has been produced and 370 tonnes of molasses.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.