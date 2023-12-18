Paradise Beverages unveils Joskes Brew with Ginger

The new can of Joskes Brew with Ginger [Source: Supplied]

Paradise Beverages introduces its latest, Joskes Brew with Ginger, which embodies a spirit of innovation by utilizing local resources and ingredients.

Joskes Brew with Ginger is a notable addition to the company’s portfolio, that sets it apart from traditional spirit-based beverages.

Expressing his excitement about the new addition, Mike Spencer, General Manager of Paradise Beverages, states that they are not just unveiling a beverage; they are inviting their consumers on a journey of flavour discovery.

Article continues after advertisement

Spencer says that they are committed to continuously innovating and expanding their portfolio, providing exciting choices for consumers.

He adds that they also pay homage to sugarcane farmers, ginger farmers, and Fiji’s sugar industry.

With a legacy dating back to 1957, Paradise Beverages has consistently set the standard for delivering top-notch beverages to Fijian consumers.