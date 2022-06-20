Outsource Fiji to attend 25th Australasian SSOW

With business demands shifting and re-aligning to respond to global events, shared services and the back offices are at the forefront of transformation.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Janif says they will be participating in the shared services and outsourcing week in Australia to increase Fiji’s global presence in the outsourcing sector.

Janif says they intend to use the event as a platform to attract clients to come and invest in Fiji.

“This gives us an opportunity and a platform to market Fiji as an outsourcing destination and a risk-diversification location. There is potential for Fiji to attract multinational corporations to open global capability centers based here in Fiji. That is one main reason why we are attending this event.”

The 25th Australasian shared services and outsourcing week will take place from the 21st to the 23rd of this month in Melbourne.