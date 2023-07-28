Naiyaga appointed FRCS Executive Chair

Newly appointed executive chair of the FRCS Malakai Naiyaga. [Source: Supplied]

Malakai Naiyaga has been appointed the new executive chair of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, while the organization undertakes its search for a new Chief Executive.

The FRCS Board today, received a confirmation of the appointment by Minister of Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

The Board through the Chair of its Human Resources Committee Ilisoni Vuidreketi say they are pleased with the appointment during this important transition period for FRCS.

The Board is confident that the recruitment process currently underway will attract candidates whom they can make a CEO selection from.

Naiyaga will assume the CEO functions effective from Tuesday, August 1st.

He is an experienced business leader and adviser with specific expertise in finance, insurance, financial services and investments.

He is a former CEO and senior executive of financial services institutions in Fiji (former CEO of BSP Life) and abroad.

He has extensive experience in managing change and institutional strengthening.

Professor Prasad says he has full confidence in Naiyaga’s leadership and technical abilities which are necessary for the role and in the Board’s decisions as it takes FRCS forward after Mark Dixon’s departure.