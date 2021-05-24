More businesses expected to re-open in Suva

Businesses in Suva are continuing to make progress as the Suva Retailers Association expects more members to start re-opening soon.

Association President, Jitesh Patel says with 70 percent of members already operating under COVID safe measures, the vaccination rate has reached another milestone.

Patel says 99 percent of employees of the Association’s 170 members are now vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

The majority have received their second dose and have returned to work.

“The Protocols are in place. There are no two ways about it. Our employers know that they have to follow the protocols as well and we would like to thank the FCCC team, the COVID ambassadors going around town to ensure all the businesses are following the protocols.”

Patel adds they want to see Fiji getting back to normalcy with the re-opening of businesses and more Fijians returning to work.

He also hinted that business houses could be hosting sales when Fiji celebrates the Gold Medal victory of the Fiji men’s sevens team and the Bronze medal win of the Fijiana at the Tokyo Olympics.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard