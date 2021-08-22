Ministry to undertake consultation work in Vunidawa

The Local Government Ministry will be undertaking consultation work at Vunidawa in Naitasiri this financial year.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says this valuation is crucial to give the Ministry a fair idea if a municipal market should be built in Vunidawa to cater for farmers in and around Naitasiri province.

Kumar says the government has provided an allocation for the work.

“This year we intend to use $5,000 just for the public consultation work in Vunidawa to really do the assessment to understand if we are going to put up a big market there or a small market or whatever size whether it will be utilized or not.”

Kumar says some farmers would prefer selling in Suva and Nausori municipal markets and this is why consultations need to be done.

She adds the Sawani border will only be on a temporary basis as vendors will continue to sell in municipal markets once the containment border opens.

The Ministry of Local Government has been allocated a total of $12.7 million in the 2021–2022 Budget.