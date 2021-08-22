Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID Strain remain unchanged despite new variants|More COVID deaths reported in the West|82.6% of target population receives first COVID-19 jab|More ANZMAT personnel arrive|Military ICU used for COVID-19 treatment|FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling|Olympics amplify equality message says WHO|Two new COVID deaths with 632 new infections|Increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning: Dr Fong|High uptake of moderna vaccine says Dr Rachel|Fiji’s victory another reason to continue the COVID-19 fight: PM|24.5% of target population fully vaccinated|Informal settlements seek counselling|Safety a concern while distributing food ration|Fiji continues to record COVID related deaths|Widespread transmission in the west|Movement of residents strictly monitored|UN support during pandemic commended|RDT results should not clear a person from isolation: Dr Fong|No jab, no travel says Goundar Shipping|Police break up celebratory parties post-Olympics 7s Final|11-month-old succumbs to COVID-19|Another day of high infections and deaths|Six patients on ventilators says Dr Tudravu|80% of target population vaccinated|
Full Coverage

Business

Ministry to undertake consultation work in Vunidawa

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 3, 2021 12:20 pm
Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar. [File Photo]

The Local Government Ministry will be undertaking consultation work at Vunidawa in Naitasiri this financial year.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says this valuation is crucial to give the Ministry a fair idea if a municipal market should be built in Vunidawa to cater for farmers in and around Naitasiri province.

Kumar says the government has provided an allocation for the work.

Article continues after advertisement

“This year we intend to use $5,000 just for the public consultation work in Vunidawa to really do the assessment to understand if we are going to put up a big market there or a small market or whatever size whether it will be utilized or not.”

Kumar says some farmers would prefer selling in Suva and Nausori municipal markets and this is why consultations need to be done.

She adds the Sawani border will only be on a temporary basis as vendors will continue to sell in municipal markets once the containment border opens.

The Ministry of Local Government has been allocated a total of $12.7 million in the 2021–2022 Budget.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.