Menon appointed as country manager for Tourism Fiji in India

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 18, 2019 7:25 am
Tourism Fiji has appointed Sunil Menon as country manager for the Indian market.

He will be based in Mumbai.

Regional Manager Asia, Kathy Koyamaibole says Menon started his career more than two decades ago in the airline industry.

Article continues after advertisement

He possesses a competent handle in elevating destination Fiji’s presence in India.

Koyamaibole says visitor arrivals from this market has seen continuous growth over the last few years.

She says they look forward to building on this success through the new leadership of Menon

Menon began work with Tourism Fiji on 2 December.

[Source: India Campaign]

