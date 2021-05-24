Home

Jobs for Nature Rehabilitation program launched

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 22, 2021 12:12 pm
Dr Mahendra Reddy during the launched of the Jobs for Nature Rehabilitation program [Source: Ministry of Waterways and Environment Fiji/Facebook]

COVID-19 is taking a toll on low-income households, forcing them to rely more on the environment for their survival.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says this sudden rush could lead to an unsustainable harvest of resources, compromising the quality of life for future generations.

Dr Reddy yesterday launched Jobs for Nature Rehabilitation program to assist those in rural communities during the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“It will divert these rural communities from unsustainable practices amongst our environment to be the guardians of our environment and natural resources. It will mobilize rural communities to form groups and be champions of nature restoration.”

He adds COVID-19 will also put stress on our natural resources.

“It integrates and collaborates the ecosystem restoration needs with the genuine need of our local communities to undertake protection, restoration, rehabilitation of their natural environment.”


[Source: Ministry of Waterways and Environment Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry hopes the program will help communities revitalize, restore and rebuild nature-based employment and stimulate our economy as we fight COVID-19.

This is a joint collaboration with the Adventist Development Relief Agency (ADRA) Fiji.

