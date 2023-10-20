Jack’s of Fiji renovates store creating more jobs

An investment of $5m has seen Jack’s of Fiji renovate its Flagship store in Nadi.

Director Nikul Khatri says the reason for refurbishing their store was due to the signs of wear and tear as it was last fitted out over a decade ago.

Khatri says it was essential to provide their customers with a fresh and inviting shopping environment.

According to Khatri this transformation is in line with their overall Master Plan for the Nadi complex, as they aim to continually improve and innovate to meet the evolving needs of customers.

“So, it’s a substantial renovation. In fact, it’s completely transformed our shopping experience that we’re delivering here. We’ve got three floors, escalators and lifts for easy access, and just a much more open and dynamic shopping environment.”

They have also created an additional 50 job positions, both permanent and part-time workers, which will not only enhance the livelihoods of individuals but also contribute to the overall economic growth of the region.