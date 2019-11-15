FSHIL diversifies its services

The Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries Limited had diversified its services as borders are still closed for Pacific vessels to come in for re-fit.

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited Chief Executive Vajira Piyasena says Fiji Ships gains most of its income from vessel refit and the restrictions due to COVID-19 has hindered there work.

Piyasena says the company has resorted to heavy works and also provides service at a very low cost.

Article continues after advertisement

“The other entity that is affected is the Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries the ship repairing company because currently the regional vessels can’t come in so impact there. They are trying to diversify to more other heavy industry work and also looking at local ship owners providing them concessions and all that.”

Piyasena says the Fiji Ports together with its entities are working on cutting costs as they continue to feel the adverse impacts of COVID-19.

The Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries refitted 16 vessels so far this year compared to 21 this time last year.