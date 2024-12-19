Fruit juice business thrives in Nausori

Viniana Vakarau

As Nausori town heats up in the lead-up to Christmas, one local business is proving to be a refreshing hit with both residents and visitors.

38-year-old Viniana Vakarau, from Vuci Tokatoka in Tailevu, has been selling fruit juice for 25 years, and her business continues to grow in popularity, especially during the humid weather.

Vakarau says she modified her juice products and have all fruits in it making it extra special and the demand has been incredible.

Despite the competition in the area and challenges such as limited shelter from the sun and rain, Vakarau remains dedicated to her business.

“I generate $200-$300 a day, with 50% going to expenses and the rest as profit. This season, especially with the hot weather, demand is higher, and I’ve started to build trust with my customers.”

Vakarau’s business not only supports her family but also helps with her community and church obligations.

With the Christmas season around the corner, Vakarau’s fruit juice business continues to be a success, bringing both refreshment and health to the people of Nausori.