FNU to create BPO-focused curriculum

[Photo Credit: Centrecom]

Business Process Outsourcing sector is working to establish specialized training programs to meet the industry’s evolving needs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica states that discussions with Fiji National University are underway to develop a curriculum that focuses on skills required for the sector.

He adds this includes forensic accounting, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

Kamikamica stresses that while the BPO industry in Fiji is growing rapidly, there is a need to ensure young people are equipped with the relevant technical skills to meet the demands of the sector.

“One is we don’t actually have a proper education curriculum to train a lot of these young men. So hopefully we’ll be able to get some of the young men and women trained in call center training before they actually arrive on site with the employers.”

Kamikamica adds the development of these training programs is seen as a key step in preparing the next generation of workers and aligning education with the needs of the expanding BPO industry.

He states that this initiative aims to enhance Fiji’s competitiveness in the global outsourcing market and provide more job opportunities for local youth.

