FNPF prioritizes growth

FNPF Chief Executive Officer Viliame Vodonaivalu

The Fiji National Provident Fund has outlined its strategic goals for this year prioritizing growth and member well-being.

Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu emphasized the fund’s commitment to crafting retirement strategies that maximize saving and offering customized solutions to members.

Vodonaivalu says an essential part of their five-year strategic plan is to thoroughly review their schedule and scheme designs as well as the Fiji National Provident Fund Act of 2011.

He says the fund pledges to prioritize member welfare.

“The fulfillment of our strategic objective depends heavily on our mandate to advise government on policy issue affecting our members welfare and in particular strengthening and growing their retirement saving. We will continue to seek opportunity to maximize as investment returned to our member.”

Vodonaivalu adds the FNPF aims to secure a brighter financial future for its members.