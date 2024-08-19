First MSME Information Hub opens

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The first-ever MSME Information Hub has opened at the Suva Flea Market.

This initiative aims to support and elevate the businesses of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises to reach their commercial growth potential and provide seamless service delivery.

MSME Minister Manoa Kamikamica says access to Information remains one of the top three challenges for MSMEs and as part of the government’s continued efforts to improve service delivery the Ministry has established the Information Hub.

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Kamikamica says the opportunity is created for businesses to easily access information on a variety of services and grant assistance programmes that the Ministry offers.

He adds that they have received over 86 walk-ins and enquiries and also conducted awareness sessions with 21 participants from the Hub.

Kamikamica highlights that to maximise the impact and reach of this initiative, the Ministry has partnered with Business Assistance Fiji and the Fiji Development Bank.

He adds the collaboration is designed to offer MSMEs a holistic approach to business development, encompassing financial advice, business planning, and access to funding opportunities.

The DPM is encouraging businesses in the MSME space to seize this opportunity and visit the Information Hub.