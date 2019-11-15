Fiji to establish Pacific Pathways

Fiji is also establishing “Pacific Pathways”, starting with all travellers from Tuvalu, Kiribati, and Tonga.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says as the only sovereign nation with a WHO-certified testing lab and the heart of Pacific aviation, Fiji is poised to become a safely-regulated quarantine hub for Pacific countries.

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Tourism, Fiji Airways, and medical experts are now liaising with governments to allow travellers from Tuvalu, Kiribati and Tonga to fly into Fiji.

“Upon arrival, they must spend 14 days in Fijian government quarantine facilities and then pass a COVID-19 test to enter society, both at their own cost or the cost of their respective government. As our risk assessments evolve, we may expand this arrangement to Samoa, the Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu”.

The Prime Minister stressed that all Pacific Pathway flights will be run by Fiji Airways with adherence to their new “Travel Ready” protocols.

“That means staff will be wearing masks, health and wellness will be managed by newly established on-board personnel, and planes will be regularly sanitized. Passengers will also be health screened prior to boarding flights – those showing symptoms will not board. Passengers will be screened again on arrival – those showing symptoms will be isolated and tested for the virus.”

He highlighted that Fiji Airways has published a detailed framework of every precaution they will be taking before boarding, in-flight, and after landing to minimize any risks.

He says opening Pacific Pathways isn’t simply about tourism or economic benefit.

Bainimarama says this is about rekindling the bonds between Pacific people, reconnecting friends, reuniting families, and giving the wider world a hopeful glimpse of how we can safely meet again, beyond COVID-19.