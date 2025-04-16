Fiji Pine expands

[Source: Fiji Pine]

Fiji Pine Limited is expanding its operations in the Northern Division.

The team has established its eighth station in Natewa, Cakaudrove.

The company states that this new site will bring sustainable development and economic opportunities to the local community.

Executive Chairman Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure reaffirmed Fiji Pine’s commitment to revitalizing pine operations in the region.

He mentioned that the new station will include an office, nursery, and staff quarters.

Fiji Pine is also preparing to launch its seventh station in Navosa, where planting, roadworks and nursery development have been underway since 2024.





