Fiji Airways is not making any money

Fiji Airways boss Andre Viljoen says the company is currently not making money.

Speaking yesterday during the Nadi Budget Consultation, Viljoen says despite the freight flights, they are not making any revenue.

Viljoen says some days they fly twice to Hong Kong, Sydney and the US.

He says 80% of the freight flights are agricultural produce which is vital to ensure the supply flow.

According to Viljoen in the next few weeks they will be looking at plans on how to entice tourists at the Australian and New Zealand markets.

He says for example, a one way trip from Australia to Fiji would be $650 but they are looking at dropping it down to $450.

The airline company boss also says, they need to always be ready for when travel restrictions are lifted.