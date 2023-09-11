FCCC to monitor rice prices

India’s recent ban on non-basmati white rice exports has prompted the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission to closely watch rice prices locally.

This ban carries significant implications for Fiji since it primarily sources rice from Thailand and Vietnam.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says as larger nations seek alternative sources with India off the table, Thailand and Vietnam are expected to become the go-to suppliers.

“What is going to happen is that the bigger countries that no longer can get rice out of India will come into Thailand and Vietnam and get the rice from there. Because Fijian demand is so small these bigger countries will pay preferential prices and to compete and ensure that rice is available on our shelves here, our local businesses will also have to pay a premium price.”

Abraham says there are 23 importers of rice in the country.

“The market is quite competitive and we will continuously look at this commodity and its movement. We understand it can threaten food security.”

Rice production accounts for approximately 20 percent of the domestic market, with the remainder being reliant on imports.

In 2020, Fiji’s expenditure on rice imports reached $42.6 million.