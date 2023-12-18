FCCC steps up consumer protection efforts

[Source: FCCC/ Facebook]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) is escalating its endeavours to safeguard consumers this festive season.

FCCC states that its enforcement officers have been engaging in inspections alongside various town councils and relevant authorities.

Last week, a collaborative inspection involving the Sigatoka Town Council’s Health Department and Police Department targeted five supermarkets.

FCCC says subsequent inspections are planned to ensure resolution of issues identified during this joint initiative, emphasizing the protection of consumer rights.

A joint inspection in partnership with Nadi Town Council’s Health Department and the Lautoka Hospital Pharmacist was carried out in response to a complaint against a pharmacy.

The Commission stresses that such collaborative initiatives are crucial components of its broader commitment to protect consumer rights, especially in areas outside FCCC’s direct jurisdiction.

In the event of encountering instances of unfair pricing, overcharging or failure to display prices, the FCCC encourages individuals to report these matters through its communication channels.