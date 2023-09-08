FCCC requests water tariff review

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says it has written to the Water Authority of Fiji in relation to a review of the water tariff.

At present, the water tariff stands at $0.15 per 1,000 litres of clean drinking water.

WAF Chief Executive Dr Amit Chanan had earlier emphasized that this review is crucial for WAF to address water infrastructure issues and enhance service delivery.

FCCC Chief, Executive Joel Abraham says they are still waiting for WAF’s submission.

“We have been following up with them on filing their submissions. We have not received anything from them. I believe they are organizing themselves in prepare a submission.”

Abraham says the Water Authority filed a submission in 2019; however, they were asked to provide more information, and they are still awaiting the details.