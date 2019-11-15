Farmers utilizing several methods to increase production

A dairy farmer from Waimaro, Tailevu believes the industry has the potential to increase milk production and reduce the country’s import bill.

Kashmir Singh says their main aim is to provide proper feed to the cows.

Singh says they are utilizing several methods to increase the milk production.

“The boys are out on the field putting fertilizers on the pasture so that we can maintain the nutrient value of the pasture so that the production is brought up to that level.”

Singh believes increased production requires a better understanding of the management of cattle through lactation which is the quickest way to produce more milk.