Digicel Fiji Lights up Dilkusha Home with the Joy of Christmas

Embracing the true spirit of the season, Digicel Fiji orchestrated a heartwarming display as part of its ‘Anyone Can Be Santa’ Christmas crusade, filling the air with festive joy at Dilkusha Home today.

In a gesture filled with emotion and compassion, Digicel Pacific Hub Regional CEO, Shally Jannif with Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed shared a delightful lunch with the children, becoming a beacon of happiness as they bestowed toys and gifts upon them, igniting a cascade of smiles and laughter that echoed through the halls of the Home.

Shally commented; “We take pride in being Santa’s helpers this Christmas, bringing delight to Dilkusha Home. We wish that your season resonates with joy, laughter and the creation of unforgettable memories. Our initiative, rooted in a steadfast commitment to uplifting the needy, showcases a culture of care and generosity for the children of Dilkusha Home.”

In the face of challenging circumstances, the visit from Digicel Fiji and the heartfelt gifts sparked immense gratitude in the young hearts.

Dilkusha Home administrator, Deaconess Sereima, said; “We are grateful to Digicel for their boundless generosity.

Their support means the world to our children, casting a ray of happiness during this festive season.”

Digicel’s ‘Anyone Can Be Santa’ campaign resonates with the call for compassion, urging everyone to be a force for good and make a meaningful impact in the lives of others.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed, said; “Beyond the walls of Dilkusha Home, our kindness extends to communities across Fiji with a toy drive hosted at our stores across the country. We invite the public to contribute to this cause by donating toys, ensuring that the magic of Christmas reaches the needy children.”

He continued; “In this season of giving, Digicel Fiji is a shining symbol of kindness, spreading joy and hope to those who need it the most. As part of our Christmas campaign, ‘Anyone Can Be Santa,’ we are making sure that everyone can join in and make a difference. Let us all be Santa’s and share the warmth of the season with others.”