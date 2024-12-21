Creative Mikeila takes over ROC Market

Mikeila Daunivuka

A 10-year-old girl is turning her school holidays into a valuable learning experience by running her own handmade jewellery stall at the MSME Festive ROC Market in Suva.

While many of her peers are relaxing at the beach or playing on their devices, Mikeila Daunivuka from Lami is learning the ins and outs of business.

Recently finishing her year four studies at Kids First, Mikeila has spent the past few weeks creating colorful necklaces, bracelets, and earrings using locally sourced beads, shells, and other materials.

She says each piece reflects her love for vibrant colors and attention to detail.

“Well I have always loved to make jewellery but a couple years ago I discovered these kinds of beads and I just really liked it and I turned it into a business”

Mikeila has always wanted to experience running a business. She started by selling her creations to friends at school, and their positive response encouraged her to take her passion to the next level.

Her stall, “Made by Keila,” has been attracting attention for its beautiful designs and the inspiring story behind it.

Mikeila’s mother, Carmela Daunivuka has supported her daughter’s creative journey.

She adds that Mikeila has been eager to sell her jewelry at such an event and has been dreaming of this opportunity for some time.

“Well she has been busy making all of these pieces you see in front. So I m quite happy that keeps her busy”

Carmela is proud of how her daughter is spending her school holidays, noting that Mikeila is using her time productively.

Mikeila also plans to give back. Part of her earnings will go toward buying Christmas gifts for her family and donating to a local charity that supports underprivileged children.