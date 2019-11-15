Revenue down for shoe repair businesses

Shoe and bag repair shops at the Suva Market are struggling to make ends meet as they are also feeling the pinch of COVID-19.

FBC News visited some such shops in the vicinity of the market today and the show cobblers say their revenue has dropped from a maximum of fifty dollars to as little as two dollars per day.

Mohammed Ramzan who owns a shop and has two employees says since the pandemic they’ve faced unprecedented challenges.

“It is very difficult for my boys at the moment because they are earning $30 contract base before it was $40 so I reduce it to let them earn some money.”

Donal Praveen another repair shop owner says some customers have left their items for repairs but have not returned to collect them.

“Sometimes they pay us $2, $3 or $5 and the balance of the shoes if it’s $2 or $1 they will come long time period to collect their shoe”.

Other shoe cobblers say they have had to make alternative arrangements with their employers to pay the rent for the shops as they have recorded a seventy-five percent decrease in sales.

Despite these challenges the cobblers remain optimistic and are putting their hundred percent to their work, hoping for normalcy in business soon.