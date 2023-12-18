Christmas comes early for Fiji Ports staff

Over 320 staff of Fiji Ports Corporation Limited and Fiji Ports Terminal will receive a bonus payout for the 2022 financial year.

This includes 325 staff of Fiji Ports Terminal and 83 staff of Fiji Ports Corporation Limited.

Around $248,217 and $688,000 will be distributed among the staff, respectively.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited and Fiji Ports Terminal have announced a $15.6 million dividend to their shareholders for the 2022 financial year.

Board Chair Pita Wise says the FPCL made $25.9 million in profit compared to the previous year, while FPT made a profit of $13.9 million, which is also an increase.

Wise has credited its strong performance to strategic planning and efficient operations.

“Ports Corporation made a net profit after tax of $25.97 million, which is an increase of 16 percent from the previous year; Fiji Ports Terminal made a net profit after tax of $13.9 million, an increase of 15.6 percent and Fiji Ship and Heavy Industries made a net profit of $30,000; in 2021, the company made a loss of $587,000; the total consolidated net profit after tax came to $27.6 million.”

The board chair highlighted several factors contributing to the exceptional performance.

“This achievement can only be attributed to several key factors that Fiji Ports remains focused on. Firstly, the implementation of prudent financial management practices ensures the effective allocation of resources, diligent expense monitoring, and organization of financial performance.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the team will be rewarded for their hard work.

Rabuka says FPCL and FPT play an important role as they facilitate the movement of goods in and out of the country.

The PM says it’s their vision to grow the port from strength to strength and explore and secure opportunities to capture new transshipments.

He says they need to look at the expansion plans.

Board Chair Pita Wise says the FPCL made $25.9 million in profit compared to the previous year while FPT made a profit of $13.9 million which is also an increase.

He says the consolidated profit stands at $27.6 million.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the team will be rewarded for their hardwork.

Rabuka says FPCL and FPT play an important role as they facilitate the movement of goods in and out of the country.

The PM says it’s their vision to grow the port from strength to strength and explore and secure opportunities to capture new transhipment.

He says they need to look at the expansion plans.