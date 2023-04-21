Business

Buzzfeed News to close as media firm cuts jobs

April 21, 2023 10:30 am

[Source: BBC]

Buzzfeed is to close its news site and cut its workforce by 15%, chief executive Jonah Peretti has said.

It comes as the digital media company faces serious financial challenges, including a slump in advertising spending.

Calling the decisions “deeply painful”, Mr Petretti said he could not invest more in the unprofitable news site.

Article continues after advertisement

He said the firm would focus on delivering news via the HuffPost, which Buzzfeed took over two years ago.

“Our industry is hurting and ready to be reborn,” he said in a memo to staff. “We are taking great pains today, and will begin to fight our way to a bright future.”

Founded in 2006, Buzzfeed was once one of the trendiest names in online media, known for its quizzes and viral content, as well as a serious news operation.

But the firm, which employed more than 1,300 people globally at the end of last year, has shifted away from news, as bringing in ad revenue and audiences became more difficult and other lines of business, such as producing custom content, grew more quickly.

It listed on the stock exchange in 2021, but raised far less money than it had hoped.

“While layoffs are occurring across nearly every division, we’ve determined that the company can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as a standalone organization,” Mr Peretti wrote to staff.

Many other advertising-reliant companies, including media firms and tech giants such as Facebook’s owner Meta, have been making job cuts in recent months, while investors have been forced to reassess the values of upstart news ventures such as Vice News and Vox Media. News company Insider also revealed plans on Thursday to reduce its workforce by 10% or about 95 jobs.

Mr Peretti said his company, which will continue to operate HuffPost, its food brand Tasty, Complex Networks, and its namesake website, had faced wider challenges but he also blamed himself.

He said he had been “slow to accept” the difficulties of making money from online news with distribution dominated by big tech platforms. The firm should have generated more revenue after acquiring Complex in 2021, which runs the music site Complex and other brands, he added.

“I could have managed these changes better as the CEO of this company and our leadership team could have performed better despite these circumstances.” he said.

In her own memo to staff, parts of which she shared on social media, Buzzfeed News editor-in-chief Karolina Waclawiak said the company should have tried to build a business around its news site earlier, describing the closure as “avoidable”.

She said the failure was indicative of a wider crisis in journalism and she feared the results if subscription-based news models were the only ones that survive.

“The implication is that only people who can afford to pay for it will have access to high quality information while everyone else will need to parse through the rampant misinformation that is widely shared across social platforms,” she wrote. “The consequences of this are dire.”

Buzzfeed had already announced several rounds of layoffs in recent years, including one in December that affected roughly 170 people or 12% of staff.

The latest cuts involve about 180 jobs. Buzzfeed said it expected to incur $7m (£5.6m) – $11m (£8.8m) in severance and other charges connected to the move.

Some of the news staff may find roles in other parts of the firm, the company said.

Shares fell 20% on Thursday on the news, reducing Buzzfeed’s market value to about $100m (£80m) – a fraction of the more than $1.5bn (£1.2bn) valuation investors were reportedly discussing just two years ago.

How to reduce health burden discussed

Audio-visual industry has "golden touch" effect: Kamikamica

Patel appointed FBC CEO

Walesi review amongst recommendations

Stakeholders discuss way forward

Former opposition MP’s case discontinued

Thematic working group makes suggestions

Inclusive reading skills promoted

Improvement needed to protect Fijian workers

$102m provided to MSMEs in grants

15.8% of Fiji’s population are diabetic – Dr. McCaig

Singh to officiate at FIFA U20 World Cup

Star Wars Andor filming in Dorset quarry cancelled

Bula to debut for West Tigers

Ko takes positives from Chevron Championship opening round

Alphabet to combine AI research units Google Brain

Frank Ocean pulls out of Coachella's second weekend

Two more suspects arrested in Alabama 'Sweet 16' shooting

Naisarani returns to Western Force

Buzzfeed News to close as media firm cuts jobs

Uganda's president sends anti-LGBTQ bill back to parliament for 'strengthening'

Canada offering more than C$13 billion for VW battery plant

Nani starrer Dasara locks its OTT release; Netflix announces premiere on April 27

Taliban recognition not a focus of Afghanistan meeting, says UN

Paul O'Grady: Stars, fans and dogs turn out to say farewell at funeral

Parts of China trip

Alec Baldwin: Criminal charges dropped over shooting, say lawyers

Russia expands war recruitment drive

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma starrer Dahaad to premiere on Prime Video on May 12

Chiefs can punish Drua anytime: Byrne

Scherzer faces 10-game suspension for foreign substance

Naimasi hopes for the best

Roma score twice in extra time to book Europa semi-final spot

Juventus draw with Sporting to book Europa semi-final spot

Soccer–Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa League semis

Pope Francis receives signed shirt from Man United's Martinez

Leverkusen crush hosts Union 4-1 to book Europa League last-four spot

Government will decide VAT rate: Professor Prasad

Taiwan's Chien grabs early lead at Chevron Championship

Tikoduadua condemns students rogue behaviour on public transport

FNPF considers offshore investment

Nothing fancy for Suva

Narube advocates for expenditure switching not reduction

Caravan to boost operation of Fiji Police Force

Violence against children can be eliminated

Almost 80 die in Ramadan crush at Sanaa school

Tiger Woods has 'successful' ankle surgery

Chaudhry explains non-attendance

Women top mobile money users

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to make shock return to Warriors next season

India's population to overtake China, with 2.9 mln more people by mid-2023, UN estimates

Chris Evans says he too has been ghosted

Former long distance champ Naidau in Fijiana training squad

Uprising to host doubleheader

Heleina Young to debut for Reds

K-pop singer Moonbin, member of boy band Astro, dies aged 25

Health care delivery in serious trouble: Dr McCaig

Positive solutions being looked at: DPM

Sabalenka says win over Krejcikova a confidence boost for French Open

China COVID protesters released after four months' detention: sources

Williams, Mewis hoping to play their way into US World Cup squad

Fiji’s borrowing opportunities shadowed by debt

Fiji facing triple threat: Naidu

Women top mobile money users

Healthcare for children critical: Dr Fong

Musk says Tesla will put sales growth ahead of profit

'Evil Dead Rise,' a horror sequel about motherly love gone awry

At least 78 people killed in aid stampede in Yemeni capital

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service

US Supreme Court extends block on abortion pill curbs until Friday

Fijiana 7s target Olympics

VAT increase recommended

Zone win inspires RSMS

Accountability the way to redemption

Chaudhry explains non-attendance

Radiology Across Borders symposium critical

Schools' rugby league semi-finals in Nausori

Tourism praises opening of Japan route

Global uncertainties pose risks to Fiji

Woods undergoes ankle fusion surgery

Ex-prosecutor in Trump probe ordered to testify before US Congress panel

Harry Styles, Kate Bush among nominees for Ivor songwriting awards

Economic Summit new way forward: Prasad

Over 22,000 people leave Fiji

Kamikamica applauds 14 FEE graduates

Former SG’s case adjourned

Irrfan Khan starrer The Song Of Scorpions to release as his last film on April 28

Seagate to pay $300 million penalty for shipping Huawei 7 million hard drives

India's heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk: study

‘The Mandalorian’ finale hits the reset button

Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale

We will still make submission: Seruiratu

Supply network to be discussed during summit

Judge allows congressional subpoena of ex-prosecutor in Trump probe

Full recovery in tourism expected

Megan Thee Stallion addresses being shot by Lanez for the ‘final time’ in new essay

Siddharth Malhotra picks Indian Police Force over Rowdy Rathore 2

Two Alabama teens charged with murder in 'Sweet 16' party shooting

We need to ease the burden: PM

Health issues fail to deter PM

i-Taukei issues placement on NES concerns SODELPA

FF and FLP missing from NES

Protester breaks silence on China's crackdown on COVID demonstrators

Back to the drawing board for MGM

Angry crowd heckles France's Macron over pensions legislation

Inter see off Benfica to set up Milan semi-final derby

Key discussions to transform economy

Manchester City reach Champions League semis

WAF’s long term vision to be discussed

42 communities earmarked for relocation

Silktails to hold memorial for Gukisuva

Salman Khan in talks with Karan Johar for upcoming film

Violence against women in Fiji rated the highest

Rodrygo double eases Real Madrid into semi-finals

Devin Booker, Suns even series with Clippers

No role in DPP suspension: Sayed-Khaiyum

Tottenham and Brighton fined by FA

FDB to develop loan packages for the vulnerable

Man United boost as Rashford, Shaw travel to Sevilla

Land care vital for climate change and natural resources: Rayalu

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tina Thadani call it quits: Reports

FHTA welcomes Vanua Levu tourism project

China ready to assist Fiji Parliament

UK regulator probes Amazon's planned purchase of iRobot

China orders probe after fire kills 21 in Beijing hospital

5,000 human trafficking victims in five years: Survey

Drua set to take on Chiefs

Communities play a vital role in protection of borders

Pillay set for historic debut

Summit to set future foundation

World Bank report must be rejected: Chaudhry

Judge seals Baldwin settlement terms in fatal shooting

NZ focuses on strengthening relationships

Yeoh set to return as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in new ‘Star Trek’

Fresh line-up for chiefs against Drua

Apple opens first store in India

Chinese tourists are back, but numbers still far from pre-COVID levels

Russia's men's basketball team banned from Olympic pre-qualification

Aaron Carter’s cause of death

Canada's CBC says Twitter 'not serious' after '69% government-funded media' label

Yoon opens door for possible military aid to Ukraine

Leaked US assessment says China readying supersonic spy drone unit - Washington Post

Google wins appeal of $20 mln US patent verdict over Chrome technology

Covid-19 lockdown together

UK regulator reprimands police for secretly recording calls

NZ to fight climate battle with Pacific whanau

New partnership between NZ and USP

Former AG back at CID

FBOA urges commuters to behave

Six communities relocated so far: Kamikamica

Drua reveals Culture round jersey

VAT gap analysis exercise to establish cost of tax evasion: FRCS

New York state confirms new chief judge, installing liberal nominee

Tough weekend for Suva

Justin Theroux proposes an ‘open bromance’

Microsoft developing its own AI chip

Other areas a possibility for FDB

All Black George Bower ruled out for season, to miss Rugby World Cup

Bubbly Gukisuva laid to rest

At least one dead, 5 injured in Manhattan parking structure collapse

Tuwai targets third Olympic gold

Kansas City homeowner charged in shooting of Black teen released on bond

Police refute claims made in local newspaper

Mischa Barton joins ‘Neighbours’ reboot

Visitor arrivals drop post pandemic

Netflix reports mixed earnings

Giroud sends Milan into semis despite late Napoli rally

Warner in Ashes squad but Australia keep top order options open

Alleged leaker Teixeira's unit ordered to halt intelligence mission, Air Force says

Alec Baldwin resumes ‘Rust’ production

‘Love is Blind’ misstep

India's migrant millions: Caught between jobless villages and city hazards

Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

Anti-abortion groups urge US Supreme Court to restrict abortion pill

K-pop star starts mandatory military service

Quality spending down the gutter

Tavaiqia is Suva’s FRU presidential nominee

Let revenue flow to WAF: World Bank

Need to work on slow starts; Byrne

Detailed report on national economic summit will be provided: Prasad

RSMS and MGM reign in Suva Zone 1

Bau Island prepares to host GCC

Traditional mindsets of discipline can change: Dr Najat

Egyptian Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

NZ Deputy PM in the country

Transgender player ruled ineligible for semi-pro women's league

Cyber safety merchandise for students

American jazz group in Fiji

Eagles' Hurts, NFL's highest paid player ever

On Malaysia homecoming

One year after their Virginia defamation trial

Must win for Fijiana Drua

Putin critic jailed in treason case for 25 years

FBC to air PacificAus Sports Netball Series

De'Aaron Fox lifts Kings past Warriors for 2-0 series lead

Sugar industry is not so sweet: World Bank report

Wage bill challenge for public sector

Two DFPL games for Nadro and Suva

Driving towards the future: Prasad

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant share public kiss