BSP and Fexco Fiji partner for direct-to-bank remittances

BSP and Fexco Fiji have announced a partnership to streamline remittance services, allowing recipients to receive funds directly into their accounts.

BSP’s Relieving Country Head and Chief Financial Officer, Rajeshwar Singh, emphasized the partnership’s role in advancing financial security and inclusion for all Fijians.

He says this collaboration reinforces BSP’s commitment to delivering financial services that are not only accessible to all Fijians but also designed to help build a more financially secure future.

Singh adds that through this partnership, this service simplifies the remittance process allowing them to send money directly into beneficiaries’ BSP accounts.

This eliminates the need for recipients to queue at agents to collect funds, offering them the flexibility to manage their finances with ease.

He says Fijians can now safely access their funds through BSP ATMs, EFTPoS merchants, fostering a secure and savings-focused mindset.

Fexco Fiji Country Manager Feskatoa Kostatino, highlighted their shared commitment to improving access to reliable financial services.