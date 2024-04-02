Ankit Fashion opens a new salon

Managing Director Ajesh Lal

Suva Retail Shop Ankit Fashion today opened its second hair and beauty salon in the heart of Suva.

Managing Director Ajesh Lal says the new outlet is a great competitor to other hair and beauty salons in Suva.

Lal says their business was hit hard by the pandemic, and they have been working to bounce back ever since.

Lal says they continue to diversify to help provide the services needed by Fijians while at the same time generating income activity to help their business grow.

The Sondarya Hair and beauty salon has everything a beauty salon has to offer, including haircuts, manicures, pedicures, massages, and foot care, to name a few.

The new investment costs approximately $13,000 and is located at the Narsey Building in Suva.