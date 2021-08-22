Amber watch-list travel idea scrapped

A proposal to create an “amber watch-list” of countries at risk of moving to red in the travel traffic light system has been abandoned, a government source has told the BBC.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted a “simple” and “balanced approach” to pandemic travel.

Government sources said no new categories would now be added.

Tory MPs and travel industry figures earlier warned a complex system risked putting people off from travelling.

The government had been considering the idea of a new level in the government’s traffic light system for overseas travel, ahead of the next review this week.

It would have warned people when a destination was at risk of a sudden shift from amber to red – meaning that travel would be banned for everyone except UK nationals and residents, who would be required to quarantine in a hotel on their return.