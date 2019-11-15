Allowing yachts in the country will help economy

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry believes allowing yachts, including superyachts, in the country, will help improve our economic status.

The Prime Minister announced “Phase 2” of Fiji’s COVID-Safe Economic Recovery, laying out a framework on how we can welcome visitors back to our shores and progressively rebuild Fiji’s economy.

A safe “blue lanes” will be established for yachts and pleasure craft sailing to Fiji but the requirements are strict.

Any boat coming to Fiji will be carefully considered on a case-by-case basis.

To start, the only port of entry will be Port Denarau Marina.

If this pilot project is successful, the blue lanes could be extended to other ports and marinas.

Nadi Chamber president Dr Ram Raju says Port Denarau Marina is a world-class destination with all the services provided and was the home for 40-60 million dollars’ worth of business.

Dr Raju believes many yachties and seafarers will take advantage of travelling to Fiji since this border is now open.

He says in a way this heralds the beginning of our tourism industry.