7,000 businesses inspected by FCCC

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has carried out more than 7,000 inspections on businesses in the last three months.

Several traders are now under investigation or awaiting prosecution.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says they are also looking at stock and supply surveillance, rent and COVID safety measures.

The FCCC is investigating 21 cases of price gouging while ten have already been charged for selling price-controlled items at excessive prices.

Abraham says they have noted a spike in complaints with more than 100 traders taken to court recently.

“So far FCCC has 415 cases in court, 106 of which was recently filed this year. This is quite a large number of cases that we have taken to court but again we ensure we are fair and we are doing the right thing.”

He adds the nature of breaches is worrying.

Abraham says despite the enforcement challenges, they will continue to carry out their inspection.

More than 100 staff of FCCC are in the various divisions monitoring and assisting traders.