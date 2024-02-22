US candidate Haley sides with court ruling that embryos are babies

[Source: Reuters]

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that she believed frozen embryos created through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) were babies, endorsing a controversial ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court.

That state’s high court said that frozen embryos in test tubes should be considered children, rattling doctors and patients in reproductive medicine as well as raising legal questions, U.S. media reported after Friday’s decision.

Haley, in an interview with NBC News, sided with the Alabama court.

“Embryos, to me, are babies,” Haley said. “When you talk about an embryo, you are talking about, to me, that’s a life. And so I do see where that’s coming from when they talk about that.”

The former South Carolina governor said she had her son after using artificial insemination, a different procedure which does not involve embryos in a lab.