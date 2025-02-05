Trump in no hurry to talk to Xi amid new tariff war

[ Source : Reuters ]

“That’s fine,” Trump said at the White House when asked about China’s retaliatory duties.

A conversation between Xi and Trump is seen as key to a potential easing or delay of tariffs, as conversations with Mexican and Canadian leaders did on Monday.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters that a Trump-Xi call still needed to be scheduled.

“President Xi did reach out to President Trump to speak about this, maybe to begin a negotiation. So we’ll see how that call goes,” Leavitt told Fox Business Network earlier on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is in no hurry to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping to try to defuse a new trade war between the world’s two largest economies sparked by his sweeping 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports.

China imposed targeted tariffs on U.S. imports on Tuesday and put several companies, including Google, on notice for possible sanctions, in a measured response to Trump’s tariffs.