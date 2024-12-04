Trump appears to threaten Hamas with 'all hell to pay' over hostages

[Source: BBC]

US President-elect Donald Trump has issued an apparent warning to Hamas, threatening “all hell to pay” if hostages held in Gaza are not released by the time he returns to the White House on 20 January.

Dozens of people taken during the 7 October Hamas attack remain unaccounted for.

The Israeli military said an Israeli-American soldier who it believed to be a captive had in fact been killed last October.

Without mentioning Hamas by name, Trump posted online that those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied history of the United States of America.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump for his “strong statement”.