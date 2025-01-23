Trump administration warns city, state officials not to resist immigration crackdown

[ Source : Reuters ]

President Donald Trump’s administration has directed U.S. prosecutors to criminally probe state and local officials who resist immigration enforcement efforts, intensifying a sweeping crackdown that Trump launched the day he took office.

In a memo to Justice Department staff seen by Reuters, Trump’s acting deputy attorney general, Emil Bove, wrote, “Federal law prohibits state and local actors from resisting, obstructing or otherwise failing to comply with lawful immigration-related commands and requests.”

The policy was issued as the new Republican administration prepares to step up policing of illegal immigration in cities with significant migrant populations, setting up potential confrontations with local officials in so-called sanctuary cities such as New York and Chicago that limit cooperation with such efforts.

The new memo underscored how Trump’s Justice Department may try to back his immigration agenda by expanding threats of criminal charges beyond immigrants or those who employ them to city and state government officials. It is the latest in a series of executive actions since Trump took office on Monday to combat immigration, his top priority.