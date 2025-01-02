South Korea's presidential aides offer to resign amid political crisis

[Source: Reuters]

Senior aides to South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol offered to resign en masse on Wednesday, a day after his office expressed regret over acting President Choi Sang-mok’s approval of two new judges to a court set to decide Yoon’s fate.

Yoon’s chief of staff, policy chief, national security adviser and special adviser on foreign affairs and security, as well as all other senior secretaries, tendered their resignation, his office said in a statement, without elaborating.

Choi said he would not accept their resignation as the priority now was to focus on improving the economy and stabilising state affairs, his office said.

The aides had repeatedly expressed their intent to step down in the wake of Yoon’s botched attempt to declare martial law on Dec. 3, but their resignations have not been accepted, said a presidential official, who declined to be identified owing to political sensitivities.

The official said the senior secretaries have been assisting Choi since he took over as acting president.

Two other officials said the aides do not participate in day-to-day government operations, but are required to report to Choi and attend meetings when necessary.

The aides’ latest offer came a day after Choi’s surprise approval to fill two vacancies on the Constitutional Court handling the impeachment trial against Yoon.